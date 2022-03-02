Centre extends scheme under rehabilitation program till 2026

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday approved the proposal for continuation of the seven existing programmes under the umbrella scheme ‘Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates’ till March 31, 2026 with a total outlay of Rs 1,452 crore.

The approval will ensure that assistance under the umbrella scheme continues to reach beneficiaries through MHA.

The scheme enables migrants and repatriates, who have suffered on account of displacement, to earn a reasonable income and to facilitate their inclusion in mainstream economic activities.

These schemes provide economic relief to the displaced families of Pakistan Occupied Areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb, Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, Brus lodged in relief camps in Tripura and to enhance relief to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

With these schemes, the financial assistance and other facilities will be continued to provide economic reliefs to the families of affected civilian victims of terrorist violence including militancy, insurgency, communal, Left Wing Extremism violence and cross border firing and victims of mine and IED blasts on Indian Territory while the ‘grants-in-aid’ to the Central Tibetan Relief Committee (CTRC), the officials of the MHA said.

Besides, the government is also providing ‘Grants-in-Aid’ to the government of West Bengal for infrastructure development in 51 erstwhile Bangladeshi enclaves in India, situated in Cooch Behar District and for resettlement of 922 returnees from erstwhile Indian enclaves in Bangladesh, the officials added.

With an aim to modernize and upgrade Immigration and Visa services, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on February 25, approved the continuation of the Immigration Visa Foreigners Registration Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme till March 31, 2026, with a financial outlay of Rs 1,364.88 crore.

Considering the significance of necessary infrastructures at borders with the neighbouring countries, the MHA on February 21, this year also extended the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme till March 31, 2026 with an outlay of Rs 13,020 crore.

