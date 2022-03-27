INDIA

Centre for international trade and business laws to come up at NALSAR

The Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Centre for International Trade and Business Laws will come up at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, with the former Supreme Court judge donating Rs 1.50 crore for its establishment.

On behalf of NALSAR University of Law, the donation cheque was received by its Chancellor, Telangana High Court’s Chief Justice, Satish Chandra Sharma, at an event held at Justice Jeevan Reddy’s residence on Sunday.

Justice Sharma appreciated the generous donation for establishing the ‘Justice B.P.Jeevan Reddy Centre for International Trade and Business Laws (JRCITBL)’ at NALSAR with the objectives of undertaking teaching and research pertaining to contemporary issues in international trade and business laws and to conduct seminars, conferences, lectures and short term training programmes.

The centre will also launch and strengthen courses at undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctoral level at NALSAR, publish research work and collaborate with policy makers and will assist in procuring internships at various international and national organisations like IMF,IBRD, WTO, CII, FICCI etc.

Former judges of the Supreme Court, Justice P.V. Reddi, Justice S.S.M. Quadri, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, and Justice R.Subhash Reddy, the Patna High Court’s former Chief Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, Telangana High Court judges Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy and Justice P. Naveen Rao, were present on the occasion.

Bar Council of Telangana Chairman A. Narasimha Reddy, Institute de Droit International’s (Geneva) former President Dr P.S.Rao, NALSAR Vice Chancellor Prof Faizan Mustafa, Registrar Prof V. Balakista Reddy, and Telangana High Court advocate Mayur Reddy were also present.

