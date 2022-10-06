The Centre For Youth Development (CYD) and its initiative Downtown Coordination Committee held a programme on “Rising drug abuse and role of civil society” at 7C’s Restaurant, Sangarmal in Srinagar.

Eminent people from different walks of life threw light on the topic and presenting their vision and advocacy on the issue.

From religious figures like Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam to legal luminaries like retired Justice Bilal Nazki, administrative brilliant mind Abdul Salam Mir, eminent doctor Abdul Wahid, and business figure Sheikh Ashiq attended the programme.

Dynamic police officer Owais Wani, eminent women journalist Farzana Mumtaz, along with eminent anti-drug de-addiction activists Dr Fazal, Dr Manzoor Nazar and Shabir Ahmad were also present during the event.

The advocacy including increasing data input on overall picture of drug addiction in Kashmir, medical certificates mandatory for both genders especially at time of marriage so that they don’t pass any dangerous communicable disease arising out of drug abuse, raising overall awareness and solutions in religious preaching on drug abuse, social boycott of drug peddlers and suppliers were important advocacy and suggestions explained.

It was resolved that drug menace would be uprooted. Chairman CYD Imtiyaz Chasti vowed to make it pan Kashmir movement to crush drug abuse from roots, with effective and efficient partnership from all relevant stakeholders.

Journalist Rameez Makhdoomi was anchored the programme.

It was also vowed to use religious preachers especially the mosques as an institution to fight the drug menace in Kashmir.

