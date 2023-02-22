INDIA

Centre gives nod to prosecute Delhi DyCM Sisodia in snooping case

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the alleged ‘Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case’.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now lodge a fresh case against Sisodia.

The CBI in its preliminary inquiry report has found that the FBU formed through a Delhi cabinet decision on September 29, 2015 indulged in gathering political intelligence.

Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had also given his approval to the CBI to file a case against Sisodia and six others over allegations that the AAP government created a Feedback Unit under the vigilance department to collect political intelligence.

“From the careful perusal of the note, it can be unambiguously observed that there was a concerted effort by the state government to create an agency that was outside it’s mandate and not within the constitutional scheme of Governance.

“There seems to have been a well conceived attempt to establish an extraneous and parallel covert agency with overarching powers of snooping and trespass, without any legislative, judicial or executive oversight whatsoever,” L-G Saxena has observed in his order.

