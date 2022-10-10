The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has increased the security cover of five BJP leaders of Punjab to the Y-category following an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report, sources said.

As per the source, these leaders had recently joined the BJP along with former Punjab chief minister and ex-Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh.

“It has been decided that the security of former MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, former MLA Harjinder Singh Thekedar, former MLA Harchand Kaur, former MLA Prem Mittal and Kamaldeep Saini will be increased and they will be given protection by Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) personnel under Y-category,” said sources.

According to sources, the Home Ministry decided to increase the security of these five leaders on the basis of a report submitted by the Intelligence Bureau that flagged the threat.

