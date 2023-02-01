INDIA

Centre has cheated Bihar in Union Budget, says Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday that the BJP has cheated the people of Bihar again through the Union Budget 2023-24.

He also said that the income tax rebate is nothing but putting dust in the eyes of common people.

“When the BJP government came into power in 2014, the Narendra Modi government had promised farmers’ income would be doubled and every person would have a house. Moreover, it had promised to provide jobs or personal employment till 2022. Now, the year 2023 arrived but their habits of ‘jumlebazi’ did not go away. Bihar has given 100 per cent MPs to BJP and its alliance (RLJP and LJPR) but they have cheated the state again. It is not clear how much has given to the Railways.

“The Centre has given rebates in taxes but this is nothing but putting dust in the eyes. The price of every product is rocketing these days. The life of the common people is not easy. If any person gets ill, it is not easy to give them treatment but the Narendra Modi government has not addressed these things in the union budget,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

