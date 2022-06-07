After the RJD’s report card on one-and-a half-years of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that for all the development works in Bihar, a big chunk of money comes from the Centre.

The re-construction of four-lane Mahatma Gandhi Setu (Bridge) is an example of it, he said. Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate this bridge connecting Patna and Hajipur on Tuesday.

“RJD has done nothing for the state but has only levelled allegations against the NDA government of Bihar and Centre. The Mahatma Gandhi bridge could be reconstructed only due to the special package provided by the Narendra Modi government. Lalu Prasad Yadav had served as Railway minister for five years in the UPA government, why did he not pressured the Centre then for special package for Bihar, development works and repaired Mahatma Gandhi Setu,” Modi asked.

“In Bihar, a number of four-lane road projects are underway, including Patna-Arrah-Buxar four lane road, Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama-Khagaria four lane, six lanes bridge parallel to JP Setu, Hajipur Chhapra four lane and number of road and rail bridges across the state,” Modi said.

Due to the efforts of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar governments, Tourism, Barauni refinery, Barauni fertilizer factory, second AIIMS in Darbhanga, Airport of Darbhanga, expansion of Patna airport, convention center in Bodh Gaya were built in the state,” the BJP leader said.

