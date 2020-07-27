Centre has extended jewellery hallmarking deadline: CAIT

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Centre has extended the mandatory hallmarking on every jewellery product from September, 2020 to June 2021, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Monday.

Accordingly, CAIT along with All India Jewellers & Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), had urged the Centre for extending the deadline due to the pandemic’s impact on businesses.

“This extension of date is a major step of the government towards ease of doing business in jewellery trade,” CAIT said in a statement.

According to AIJGF, there are more than 3 lakh jewellers across the country b ut only 30,000 are equipped with hallmarking facilities.

“The decision to extend the date will not only benefit about 2.75 la k jewellery traders but will also be beneficial of about 15 lakh goldsmiths a nd workers earning their livelihood from jewellery fraternity,” the statement said.

