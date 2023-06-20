INDIA

Centre has hacked Gruha Laxmi scheme app, alleges K’taka minister (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday levelled serious allegation against the central government for hacking the Gruha Laxmi Scheme App.

Under the Gruha Laxmi scheme, the Congress government is planning to provide Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to all women heads. It is one of the five guarantees assured to voters by the Congress during the recently held election.

Reacting to BJP’s charge that the guarantee schemes are announced without preparation, Satish Jarkiholi said: “We had planned well. But our machine is being hacked by the central government in the same manner as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are hacked. That is why the implementation of the Gruha Laxmi scheme is getting delayed. The app through which the applications are received is being hacked by the central government. In the coming days, we will get it fixed and guarantees will be given to the people,” the minister said during a protest demonstration against the centre for not providing rice to the state.

The minister said that when the scheme commences, there would be trial and error. “This is not a big issue. At the most, we will accept the applications by hand. Nothing can happen beyond this,” he said.

Reacting to Karnataka Minister’s allegations, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mine and Coal Pralhad Joshi said that if the server of the state government is hacked, let them file a complaint with the cyber crime division and get it investigated.

“The statements of Satish Jarkiholi are laughable. They are coming with excuses when it comes to implementation of guarantee schemes,” he said.

20230620-185802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pleasant Sunday evening for Delhi NCR, dust storm/thunderstorm expected on Monday

    Cong, unions ask Assam govt to stop sale of 2 paper...

    Padma Bhushan for Parrikar ‘moment of pride’ for Goa: Sawant

    Bogtui massacre: CBI submits progress report to Calcutta HC