Centre issues notification for greater facilitation of citizens for International Driving Permit

For better facilitation of Indian citizens across India with regard to International Driving Permit (IDP), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification.

At present, the format, size, pattern, colour etc. of the IDP issued is differing across states in India. Due to this many citizens were facing difficulties with their respective IDP in foreign countries.

Now through this amendment in the notification issued on August 26, the format, size, colour etc. for IDP has been standardised for issuance across India, and in adherence to the Geneva Convention.

Provision for QR code to link the IDP with the driving license has also been made. A comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, has also been added for facilitation of regulatory authorities. Helpline numbers and email have also been provided.

India, being a signatory to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949 (Geneva Convention), is required to issue IDP as provided under this Convention, for the acceptance of the same on reciprocal basis with other countries.

20220829-142801

