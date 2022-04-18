Realising the need for quicker disposal of applications related to export/import of agricultural commodities and pesticides registration, a more coordinated integration with external systems and stakeholders, and to bring in greater transparency in the existing online system, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DAFW) on Monday launched two redeveloped online portals.

The Plant Quarantine Management System (PQMS) is an improved version of Plant Quarantine Information System (PQIS) while the Computerised Registration of Pesticides is now redeveloped as Comprehensive Registration of Pesticides (CROP), both catering to Indian exporters and importers of agriculture commodities and Indian pesticide industry.

The PQMS portal will provide a transparent system with no physical touch points for the applicants and ensure convenience to the users, through an online system including e-payments and uploading of documents, online accreditation and renewal of treatment agencies/facilities and downloading of certificates.

Similarly, the re-developed CROP portal will immensely help in ease of doing business and provide greater and timely Crop protection solutions to farmers of the country.

“The PQMS has scalability and enhanced data storage facilities. It has live integration with DGFT, Customs and Bharat Kosh for e-payments for speedy, transparent and efficient delivery of services,” said a scientist from the Ministry.

“With improved technology use, the PQMS also has security features with digital signatures, QR codes and a provision for periodic security audits. Apart from the range of services offered, this will also provide MIS reports and real time dashboards,” she said.

The portals with these benefits were launched by Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the Pusa Campus this afternoon.

“The two redeveloped portals have been launched keeping in mind Prime Minister’s vision for the agriculture sector. These would help in taking forward digital agriculture and ease of doing business,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Chaudhary said that the Prime Minister’s emphasis on technology will lead to further development of the agriculture sector.

