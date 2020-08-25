Centre lifts curbs on export of PPE medical coveralls

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday announced to lift the restriction on the export of medical coverall, the personal protective equipment (PPE).

In June, the government had allowed exports of PPE kits but in a restricted manner. It had allowed export of 50 lakh kits in a month. With the latest move, there would be no restriction on the export of PPE kits.

In another major move, the government has allowed the export of N95 masks, up to a limit of 50 lakh units per month. All other masks, except N95 or FFP2 masks or any equivalent mask, would be allowed for exports without any restriction.

However, the export of Nitrile gloves continue to be prohibited and medical goggles continue to remain in the restricted category with a monthly quota of 20 lakh units.

There were several demands from the industry to remove the restrictions on the export of PPE kits as they can be major export products for the Indian manufacturers.

–IANS

