The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to approve the proposal sent by the Central Armed Police Forces’ to re-designate the designation of Second- In-Command or 2-I/C to Additional Commandant.

Explaining the difficulties, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said in the proposal to the Ministry said that the CAPF officers after superannuation in the rank of Second-In Command find it difficult to explain the rank and profile to the civil society.

“Even in various government organisations/departments, the rank of Second-In-Command is difficult to explain,” the CRPF said in its proposal.

The CRPF said, “It goes without saying that a CAPF officer should take pride in his rank and file, but the rank of Second- In-Command (2I/C)A fails to add to the price of the officer, rather sometimes becoming a matter of embarrassment.”

Similar sentiments have also been echoed in other paramilitary forces.

Rank is the most important part of the service of the security personnel and they take utmost pride and respect for the rank, the officials said.

The 2I/C rank is well-known in the paramilitary forces, but it is difficult to explain to the civilians, they added.

The direct appointment of security personnel in the ranks of Assistant Sub- Inspector (ASI) and Sub- Inspector rank normally retire at 2I-C rank.

Even direct officers recruited through the Union Public Service Commission have to serve at 2I /C for a good number of years before getting promoted as Commandant and so on.

Under the direct recruitment through UPSC, a candidate is recruited for the post of Assistant Commandant and after serving around eight to 10 years then he or she is promoted Deputy Commandant after that in the next promotion, he or she is promoted as Second-In- Command just one rank below the Commandant.

