‘Centre may air lift requirements of IT sector from China’

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Centre has offered to facilitate air lifting specific requirements of the IT and electronics manufacturing sectors from China amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the Manufacturers’ Association of Information Technology (MAIT) said on Monday.

The association has welcomed the proposal by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reached out to MAIT for specific requirements from the IT and electronics manufacturing sector. MAIT has been working closely with the industry and ministries to minimise the pressure created due to the outbreak in China,” the association said in a statement.

“Almost two weeks after the official reopening date, many factories across China remain shuttered as of date which will cascade down to manufacturing in India as its supply of raw material and equipment is disrupted. However, this step by GoI to facilitate the airlifting of consignments to minimise the disruption is welcome and this move will bring together all stakeholders.”

According to MAIT, it is the apex body representing ICT and electronics manufacturing sector for India.

On Sunday, Assocham’s Secretary General Deepak Sood said that industries like electronics have no immediate threats and that there has been an increased focus on domestic production of IT hardware and electronics.

He pointed-out that initiative like ‘Assemble in India’ can also be ramped up to meet demand.

At present, China battles one of its worst medical emergencies with the outbreak of Coronavirus, which has kept workers refrained from rejoining factories which supply global companies especially those engaged in electronics with parts.

