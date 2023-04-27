INDIALIFESTYLE

Centre monitoring evacuation of Indians from Sudan, 600 reach home: Foreign Secy

NewsWire
0
0

Even as the evacuation process of Indian citizens from violence-hit Sudan is underway through Operation Kaveri, government on Thursday said that is monitoring the situation.

Addressing mediapersons, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said: “We are constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan since the conflict began on April 15. Our estimate is that there are approximately 3,500 Indians and 1,000 PIOs in Sudan.”

He further informed that around 600 Indian citizens have already reached India.

“We have received requests for the evacuation of citizens of other countries from Sudan. This is subject to the fulfilment of the procedures,” he added.

Kwatra further informed that apart from INS Sumedha and INS Teg, the third naval ship INS Tarkash has also reached Port Sudan on Thursday to evacuate Indians from Khartoum.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed that 297 Indians have been received at Jeddah, who were carried by INS Teg.

“With this second ship and total of six batches, around 1,100 Indians have been rescued from Sudan and have arrived in Jeddah,” Muraleedharan tweeted.

20230427-150404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate merged with National War Memorial...

    Shilpa Shetty to make a killing in Mamaearth IPO

    Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14 days judicial custody

    PM Modi’s all out attack on Rahul Gandhi, Congress