Centre notifies amendments in rules governing BH series registration mark

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification to notify amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark.

Earlier, the Ministry had introduced the BH series registration mark on August 26, 2021. Over the course of implementation of these rules, several representations have been received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem.

Officials said that in an endeavour to further improve as well as widen the scope of BH series implementation, MoRTH proposed new rules.

With this, the transfer of ownership of the vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated.

Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark.

To provide further ease of life to citizens, amendment in rule 48 has been proposed to provide flexibility to submit applications for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work.

The Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse. In addition to their official identity card, the government employees can now obtain BH series registration marks on the basis of their Service Certificate also.

