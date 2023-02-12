INDIA

Centre notifies appointment of chief justices to four HCs

The Central government on Sunday notified the appointment of chief justices to four high courts. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the appointments of new chief justices on Twitter.

Justice Jaswant Singh, judge of Orissa High Court has been elevated as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court. The apex court collegium on January 25 had recommended Justice Singh’s appointment as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Earlier, the collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Singh as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. However, the collegium recalled this decision in a statement on January 25 and recommended his elevation as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. The apex court collegium earlier this month had recommended Justice Mehta’s appointment as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

The Central government cleared the appointment of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, judge, Gauhati High Court as chief justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. The apex court collegium in December last year had recommended Justice Singh’s appointment as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The Central government also cleared the appointment of Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Gokani was appointed the acting chief justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday, after its Chief Justice Aravind Kumar was elevated as a judge of the apex court.

