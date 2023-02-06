INDIA

Centre notifies elevation of 11 advocates, 2 judicial officers as judges to 3 HCs

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Law and Justice Ministry on Monday notified the elevation of 2 judicial officers and 11 advocates as additional judges to the high courts of Allahabad, Karnataka, and Madras.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said: “As per relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court and Madras High Court. I extend my best wishes to all of them”.

The notification issued in regards to Allahabad High Court said in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Kshitij Shailendra, and Vinod Diwakar, to be additional judges of Allahabad High Court, in that order of seniority for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

According to the notification, advocates Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, and Rajesh Rai Kallangala were also elevated as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Advocates Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, and judicial officers Ramachandra Kalaimathi and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi, were also appointed as additional judges in Madras High Court.

However, a plea against Victoria Gowri’s elevation has come up before the apex court.

20230206-185403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police to retrieve Ansar’s social media data

    Karan Pahwa on how tough it was to shoot in a...

    Record maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday

    Maha Congress slams Centre’s move to stop minority students’ scholarships