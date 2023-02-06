The Union Law and Justice Ministry on Monday notified the elevation of 2 judicial officers and 11 advocates as additional judges to the high courts of Allahabad, Karnataka, and Madras.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said: “As per relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court and Madras High Court. I extend my best wishes to all of them”.

The notification issued in regards to Allahabad High Court said in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Kshitij Shailendra, and Vinod Diwakar, to be additional judges of Allahabad High Court, in that order of seniority for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

According to the notification, advocates Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, and Rajesh Rai Kallangala were also elevated as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Advocates Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, and judicial officers Ramachandra Kalaimathi and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi, were also appointed as additional judges in Madras High Court.

However, a plea against Victoria Gowri’s elevation has come up before the apex court.

