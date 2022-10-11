INDIA

Centre notifies elevation of two judges as CJs of Karnataka HC, J&K HC

The Centre has notified the elevation of two judges as chief justices of the Karnataka High Court, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, and also notified the transfer of Chief Justice of J&K High Court to the Rajasthan High Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said: “As per the constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mithal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC. I extend best wishes to all of them”.

In September, the Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on September 28 recommended the elevation of Justice P.B. Varle, presently a judge of Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

In another statement, the collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Pankaj Mithal from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Rajasthan High Court.

