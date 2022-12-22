The Cente is on a mission to safeguard and enhance public health by ensuring top notch quality drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices along with maintaining their safety and efficacy in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Virtually inaugurating the new building of CDSCO Bhawan, South Zone in Chennai, he said that this will further facilitate the government’s vision of providing safety and regulatory best practices, especially for the southern states/UTs including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

“Clubbing the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav along with expertise from the land of Saint Ramanuja, India is working towards a Swasthya and Samrudh Bharat,” he said.

Highlighting the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO) significance, Mandaviya said that it “is playing a crucial role in manufacturing, importing and distribution of health products along with ensuring their safety efficacy and quality. They have facilitated right medicine at the right time for our citizens, especially during the Covid pandemic”.

He further added that “owing to the significance of CDSCO, Government of India has expanded its capacities. As part of strengthening the drug regulatory system in the country, Government of India has approved various projects, construction of new CDSCO offices, new drug testing labs and upgrading of existing labs, mini labs at ports etc., under the 12th Five Year Plan”.

Given the rapid progress in the field of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical devices sector, Mandaviya reiterated the clarion call made by Prime Minister for “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” which has provided impetus for manufacturing medical products indigenously and foster public health goals.

He said that the government is focusing on the key areas like quality, accessibility, and affordability of medicines as well as encouraging the industry players and other stakeholders.

He also highlighted the government’s willingness towards adapting new technologies and innovations like drug trials through humanoid chips.

“The government is also bringing new drugs, cosmetics and medical device bill which will replace the existing act and rules. These steps will further help us in creating ease of doing business, preventing harassment of innovators and in turn, create a vibrant drug and cosmetics Industry along with a robust regulatory system.”

With 578 blood centres, 700 drug manufacturing units, 251 cosmetics manufacturing units, 9 vaccine manufacturing units, 85 medical devices manufacturing units, 40 analytical labs and 12 BA/BE centres under its remit, CDSCO Bhawan South Zone will help in monitoring the quality of drugs through joint inspections and other licenses for blood banks, vaccines and sera, large volume parenterals, r-DNA products, medical devices etc.

