BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Centre plans self-regulatory body for online gaming, industry hails move

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre on Monday proposed a self-regulatory body for online gaming which would be registered with the Ministry of Electronics and IT, as part of the IT (Intermediary Rules and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“The draft amendments are aimed at addressing the said need while enabling the growth of the online gaming industry in a responsible manner,” said a ministry notice.

The government has invited public comments on the draft rules for online gaming by January 17.

“As per the principles laid under the rule, wagering on the outcome of a game will not be allowed. All online gaming companies will have to register with the self-regulatory body that will decide on the action required to be taken as per the rules,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

The minister expects the online gaming rules to be ready by next month.

E-Gaming Federation CEO Sameer Barde said that the self-regulatory body would ensure a robust time-bound grievance redressal mechanism, registration of online gaming intermediaries, promoting responsible gaming through age verification, and rigorous KYC process, and undertake safeguard measures against addiction, financial distress, etc.

“Overall, we feel, these moves will eventually help the government establish a regulated and sustainable industry while promoting responsible gaming,” Barde said in a statement.

Last month, MeitY was appointed as the nodal ministry for regulating online gaming and intermediaries.

“We are grateful to the government for acknowledging the long-standing need of the gamers and the online gaming industry. We believe this is a great first step for comprehensive regulation for online gaming,” All India Gaming Federation CEO Roland Landers said.

These rules will go a long way in ensuring consumer interest while helping the industry grow responsibly and transparently, he said.

“These rules will also be a start in curbing the menace of anti-national and illegal offshore gambling platforms,” said Landers.

20230102-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BPCL exits Numaligarh Refinery ahead of privatisation

    Banking stocks power markets to rise; global cues positive (Ld)

    India’s GDP expected to grow by 20% YoY in Q1FY22: ICRA

    Edtech startup Sunstone raises Rs 280 cr led by WestBridge Capital