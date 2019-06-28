Centre plans to use Artificial Intelligence to help farmers

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Union Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with IBM India to provide weather forecasts and soil moisture information to farmers.

Under the project, a pilot study will be undertaken in three districts– Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Gujarat’s Rajkot and Maharashtra’s Nanded.

IBM’s Watson Decision Platform will give solution in the field of agriculture through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and weather technology at village level/farm level to provide weather forecast and soil moisture information on pro bono basis to help farmers for taking decisions regarding water and crop management for better production and productivity.

