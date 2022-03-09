INDIA

Centre prohibits hoarding, black marketing of fertilizers

In view of the Ukraine-Russia war impacting the fertilizer trade and to prohibit the possible hoarding and black marketing in India, the Centre has issued an order that will attract legal action against manufacturers and black marketers.

The Centre has also asked the dealers to maintain digital stock registers.

India imports phosphatic fertilizers from Russia in a big way. Not just for India, the situation has been alarming the world over with disruptions in the supply chain both from Russia and Ukraine. The government said it is on the watch against hoarding and black marketing of fertilizers, mainly comprising potash.

“In cases where the samples were drawn from the dealers out of original sound bags (without any mark of tempering) and are found non-standard, then in such circumstances both dealer and manufacturer shall be made party for filling the case in the concerned court under the Act and proceedings under clause 31 of this Order,” the order said.

The Fertilizer (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Amendment Order, 2022 was issued in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 (10 of 1955) on March 7 and published late on Tuesday night.

The order also asks the dealers to ‘maintain digital stock register in the form which clearly exhibits the date wise stock position, opening balance, receipts during the day, sales during the day and closing stock’.

20220309-144406

