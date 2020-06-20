Centre propose amendments in MV draft rules to allow int’l movement

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Centre has proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules for facilitating MoUs with neighbouring countries which would allow movement of passenger or goods vehicles.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited “suggestions and comments” from all stakeholders on the proposed amendment.

Besides, it has been decided to establish standard guidelines rules for the facilitation of movement of vehicles carrying goods and passengers between states and other neighbouring countries.

“A draft notification, GSR 392 (E), dated June 18 has been issued by the Ministry which has been receiving requests from various government departments and states regarding supporting the rules required under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act 1988, for the facilitation of Movement of Vehicles Carrying Goods and Passengers between Indian States and other neighbouring countries from time to time,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Ministry had notified the rules for the facilitation of bus service between Amritsar and Lahore(2006), between New Delhi and Lahore (2000), between Kolkata and Dhaka (2000) and Amritsar and Nankana Sahib (2006).

“All such regulations have been finalised to facilitate operations under the MoUs which have been signed between India and other neighbouring countr ies,” the statement said.

In addition, the ministry had also notified rules in 2018 regarding the movement of Bangladesh registered LPG trucks in Indian territory for supply of bulk LPG to the LPG bottling plant in Bishalgarh, Tripura.

