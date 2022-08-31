BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre proposes amendment in export policy for certain types of drones

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre has proposed an amendment in its export policy for certain types of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), dropping the requirement to receive authorisation under the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) scheme.

With the aim to simplify the policy under the SCOMET list, a draft policy amendment of the Category 5B of SCOMET List and the General Authorization for Export of Drones/UAVs (Excluding Software and Technology) for specific types is proposed, said the Director General of Foreign Trade on Tuesday.

UAV systems including drones, remotely piloted air vehicles and autonomous programmable vehicles, not specified under SCOMET Categories/sub-categories 3D013, 5B(a) & (b), 6A010, 8A912, and capable of range equal to or less than 5 km and delivering a payload of not more than 5 kg (excluding the software and technology of these items), will not be covered for the purposes of SCOMET Category 5B, subject to the General Licensing procedure under GAED policy to be notified in the Public Notice, said the DGFT.

As per the proposal, SCOMET authorization will not be required, for export and/or re-export of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles including drones, remotely piloted air vehicles and autonomous programmable vehicles, not specified under SCOMET Categories/sub-categories 3D013, 5B (a) & (b), 6A010, 8A912, and capable of range equal to or less than 5 km and delivering a payload of not more than 5 kg (excluding the software and technology of these items), subject to the following conditions I.

The applicant exporter shall submit an application for getting a onetime authorization under GAED through online SCOMET portal and attach information in the given proforma.

It said that the application would be reviewed/examined for the issuance of GAED by Inter-Ministerial Working Group (IMWG) based on the submitted application and other supporting documents submitted by the applicant exporter in the prescribed Performa.

20220831-110403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Low Metro ridership shows lack of planning, faulty DPR’

    Unacademy Founder Gaurav Munjal and Relevel deny layoffs

    State’s 10-year borrowing cost fell over 15 basis points since last...

    MSP distorts mkt prices of farm produce, planting decisions of farmers:...