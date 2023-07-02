INDIA

Centre pushing UCC for dividing country, says Kerala Oppn leader

Senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Kerala legislative Assembly V.D. Satheesan said the proposal of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) recently mooted by the Prime Minister was to divide the country and not for implementation.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Sunday, Satheesan said the Congress party will respond at the right time regarding this.

He said that the Uniform Civil Code would bring a lot of issues in several communities and added that even in Hindu religion the customs and traditions in different areas of the country are different and bringing them all under one umbrella was impossible.

Satheesan said that while the marriage with the maternal uncle’s daughter or son in the Hindu religion was acceptable in Kerala but was taboo in the North.

He also said that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to create fissures between the Muslims and Hindus and thus foment communal divide in the country and expected to garner votes through this.

The Kerala Opposition leader called for investigation into the allegations made by former Associate Editor of CPI(M) mouthpiece, G. Sakthidharan that a killer squad was deployed by the CPI(M) to murder the present Congress president of Kerala, K. Sudhakaran.

It may be recalled that G. Sakthidharan who was earlier the Associate Editor of ‘Deshabhimani’ , the CPI(M) mouthpiece has strongly come out against the CPI(M) leadership, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and is a raging controversy in the state.

The senior Congress leader said that the Congress party would go to any extent to charge a criminal case on the revelations made by G. Sakthidharan.

Satheesan also said that he did not accept the suggestion of Congress MP, Hybi Eaden to move a private bill in Parliament to shift the capital of Kerala from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. Satheesan said that Thiruvananthapuram was the apt place for the capital even though he was also a person from Kochi. He said that he had called Eaden and expressed his anguish.

