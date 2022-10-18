Delhi is likely to see the municipal polls soon as the Centre on Tuesday ratified the final report of the delimitation committee on redrawing the wards of the civic body.

According to the notification issued by Centre on Tuesday, a total of 250 wards have been chalked out for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), of which 42 wards will have to be reserved for Scheduled Castes.

After the notification, now the State Election Commission (SEC) will decide about the poll schedule of the 250 wards.

The Draft Delimitation Order was published on September 12 and put on the website of the SEC for information to general public and all concerned for inviting suggestions and objections till October 3.

Sources said that the delimitation commission had submitted its report on redrawing the wards of municipal corporations along with suggestions and objections on Monday.

“…Suggestions and objections so received have been examined and the Draft Delimitation Order for wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been amended wherever required, feasible and justified on reasonable grounds. Now, therefore, the Central Government, after careful consideration of all aspects, hereby determines the extent of each of the 250 wards as comprised within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” said the notification issued on Tuesday.

Municipal polls were scheduled to be held in Delhi in April. However, they were put on hold amid the plan to reunify the three civic bodies.

There is a buzz that municipal body polls in Delhi may coincide with the assembly elections in Gujarat. The move is likely to keep AAP engaged with Delhi affairs. In the last couple of weeks, AAP has been conducting a vigorous campaign in Gujarat, highlighting its model of governance in Punjab and Delhi.

The MCD was merged in May and before this, there were three municipal corporations – South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation – all under the control of the BJP.

