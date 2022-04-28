INDIA

Centre ready to help Kerala for betterment of minorities: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla on Thursday said that the Centre is ready to help Kerala for the betterment of minority communities, if the state government come up with suitable proposals.

“The Kerala government should cooperate with the Central government for creating awareness about Central schemes among minority communities in the state, as there are several schemes for them,” he said while interacting with the media here after calling on Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis and other leaders from the Christian community here.

“Minority communities’ students have got a few schemes which provides interest subsidy on educational loans for overseas studies and it should be availed,” he added.

Barla also said that the Christian community has contributed a lot towards nation building and made many sacrifices in educating the country.

In Kerala, of the 3.30 crore state population, 54 per cent are Hindus followed by the Muslim population at 26 per cent and the Christian community at 18 per cent.

