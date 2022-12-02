BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre receives dividend tranches from Power Grid, Oil India Limited

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre on Friday received Rs 1,791 crore and Rs 276 crore from the Power Grid and Oil India Limited (OIL) respectively as dividend tranches.

In addition to this, the government has also received Rs 187 crore, Rs 28 crore and Rs 21 crore from BEL, Mazagon Dock and Midhani respectively as dividend tranches.

This information was tweeted by Secretary in the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Last week, the government had received Rs 5,001 crore from the country’s richest state-owned explorer ONGC, as dividend.

20221202-151002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mercedes-Benz delivers 1,000 cars through direct selling model

    Global cellular IoT module revenue grew 58% YoY in Q4 2021

    PVR, INOX Leisure shares surge on merger announcement

    Equity indices end in red; Banking stocks down (Ld)