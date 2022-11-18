BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre releases draft data protection bill, entails Rs 250 crore fine for personal information breach

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government on Friday released the draft data protection bill 2022 which entails a provision of a fine of up to Rs 250 crore on data-managing entities that fail to take reasonable security safeguards.

The draft of the bill was put up for stakeholders’ comments by Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

One of the main aims of the bill is to process digital data in a way which recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process it for lawful purposes and related matters.

It also envisages setting up of a data protection board of India, which will act as a digital regulator.

The Telecom Ministry has sought public comments on the draft legislation.

Earlier the Government had brought the Data Protection Bill, 2019, which was scrapped amid opposition from political parties and various sections of the society.

The earlier legislation was introduced on December 11, 2018 and then referred to the joint Parliamentary committee for examination.

After the Parliamentary panel’s report was presented to Lok Sabha in December 2021, the bill was returned with as many as 81 amendments and in August this year, it was rescinded from the Lok Sabha.

20221118-151004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What was said may be important but what wasn’t said is...

    SEBI rationalises compliance norms for UCC, PAN

    Making sense of financial turbulence

    Long road ahead for RBI to launch its digital currency