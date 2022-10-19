INDIA

Centre releases grants for ‘million plus’ cities in 4 states

NewsWire
0
0

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday released Rs 1,764 crore to four states for providing grants to ‘million plus’ cities and urban agglomerations under them.

States to which grants were released are Andhra Pradesh (Rs 136 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 109 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 799 crore), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 720 crore).

The grants are meant for million plus cities and urban agglomerations of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Durg, Bhilainagar, and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Aurangabad, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur Nashik, Pune, and Vasai-Virar in Maharashtra and Agra, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The grants are given as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

The commission, in its report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, has divided the urban local bodies into two categories – million-plus urban agglomerations and cities (excluding Delhi and Srinagar) and all other cities and towns with less than one million population (non-million plus cities).

It had recommended separate grants for them.

20221019-201802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Missed flight, rain-drenched romance: Kavya Thapar on ‘Baarish Ke Din’

    Counting begins at Bhabanipur Assembly constituency

    Congress has failed as an opposition party: K’taka CM Bommai

    Bollywood couple Ranbir-Alia stopped from offering prayers at Ujjain temple