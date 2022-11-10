BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre releases two tax devolution instalments of Rs 1,16,665 crore to states

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre on Thursday released two instalments of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665 crore as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,333 crore.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, an official statement said.

Tax devolution is one of the core tasks of the 15th Finance Commission constituted under Article 280 (3) of the Constitution.

The commission makes recommendations regarding the distribution of net proceeds of taxes between the Union and the states.

20221110-204602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tourists should book only registered hotels: Goa Minister

    Prime Focus shares jump 20%, SEBI likely to revise open offer...

    52-day ban kicks off in Kerala, trawlers to keep off coast

    NLC India plans Rs 4,400 cr methanol project