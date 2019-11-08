Centre removes SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Centre on Friday removed Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, his son Rahul and daughter Priyanka.

They will now be provided ‘Z plus’ security cover by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The government’s decision has been conveyed to the Gandhi family.

The SPG security will be withdrawn from their New Delhi residence after the CRPF takes over the responsibility, a Mome Ministry official said.

