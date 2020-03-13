Centre restricts passenger movement at immigration checkposts

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Centre on Friday issued a directive to suspend all kinds of passenger movements through all immigration land checkposts located at India’s borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar from March 15 midnight.

The directive, issued by the foreign division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mentioned that the governnent’s decision shall be implemented on an urgent basis in view of the spread of Covid-19.

“All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land checkposts located at Indo-Bangladesh border, Indo-Nepal border, Indo-Bhutan border and Indo-Myanmar border will be suspended with effect from 00.00 Hrs March 15, 2020 till further orders,” the directive said.

