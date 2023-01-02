HEALTHINDIA

Centre revises guidelines for air passengers from identified high risk countries

NewsWire
0
0

India on Monday issued revised guidelines for international air passengers arriving from identified high-risk countries including China, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan, mandating an RT-PCR test.

“As per the revised guidelines, a mandatory requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) has been introduced for passengers in all international flights from these countries,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

This will also apply to transiting passengers through the countries irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian airport, it said.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Air Suvidha portal has to be made operational for passengers on all international flights from these countries to submit negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form, the Health Ministry said in a communication.

The existing practice of post arrival random testing of 2 per cent travellers (irrespective of port of departure) shall continue, it said.

The Ministry said that the guidelines has been revised in the context of the evolving trajectory of Covid-19 cases in some countries, especially China and Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.

Launched in August 2020 to ensure the safety of travellers and Indian citizens, Air Suvidha is a digital portal developed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation where passengers travelling to India can provide details of their travel, RT-PCR report and vaccination status in a self-declaration form.

To ensure smooth passage of international travellers arriving in India, the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare had mandated contactless self-declaration at Air Suvidha Portal during the last year.

20230102-170604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Study explores ways to get super immunity against Covid-19

    ‘Notify drugs for Covid treatment under Essential Commodities Act’

    Mexico sees 10 weeks of continuous decline in Covid-19 cases

    Maldives gives emergency approval to Moderna, J&J vaccines