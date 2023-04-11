INDIALIFESTYLE

Centre says normal monsoon expected this year

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the country will witness normal rainfall during the monsoon season, adding that there are 67 per cent chances of normal to above-normal rainfall this year.

Secretary in the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, M. Ravichandran said that the country will see normal rain during the Southwest monsoon season.

He added that there is a likelihood of a 96 per cent of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm.

The government’s forecast may come as a relief to farmers even as on Monday, private weather forecaster Skymet had predicted “below normal” rainfall during the monsoon season between June and September, attributing the deficiency to a strengthening El Nino phenomenon.

20230411-142602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two held near India-Nepal border for killing Delhi gym owner

    Madras HC appoints one member judicial commission to probe human excreta...

    ‘Pathaan’ trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

    Suffering from respiratory issues?