Centre seeks Parliament nod for expenditure of add’l Rs 3.25 lakh cr for rest of current fiscal

The central government on Friday sought the approval of Parliament to spend an additional Rs 3,25,765 crore for the remaining period of this fiscal.

Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary tabled the first batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The approval was sought for gross additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore.

Out of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregates to over Rs 3.25 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries and departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

Some of the major expenditures include payment of Rs 22,000 crore to oil marketing companies under domestic LPG operations and Rs 7,210 crore for providing LPG connections to poor households under the Ujjwala scheme.

The government has also sought Rs 23,122 crore for the payment towards indigenous and imported P&K (fertiliser) subsidy.

It also plans to spend Rs 86,166 crore towards the urea subsidy.

In addition to this, the government has also sought Rs 80,348 crore towards food subsidy under the National Food Security Act and allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

20221209-144603

