Centre sends 10,000 coronavirus testing kits to Bengal

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) The central government has sent 10,000 testing kits for detecting coronavirus infection to West Bengal, an official said.

The kits were dispatched from the National Institute of virology and reached the virology lab housed in the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) here on Friday.

A NICED official said arrangements were being made to send the kits to various coronavirus testing laboratories in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly complained of shortage of testing kits in the state. Some doctors had recently appealed to state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to expedite the dispatch of the kits.

–IANS

ssp/rs