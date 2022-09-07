The streamlined coordination between the Centre and states can bring out the best output in healthcare delivery, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while chairing the seventh meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of National Health Mission (NHM), here on Wednesday.

The MSG is the apex decision-making body of NHM that takes decisions on policies and programme implementation under the Mission.

“Streamlined coordination between the Centre and states can bring out the best output in healthcare delivery. The Centre is committed to supporting states through financial and technical resources for efficient and effective implementation of health programmes aimed towards quality healthcare,” Mandaviya said.

Addressing the meeting, Mandaviya noted that India is the only country in the world with a four-layer health infrastructure in place with a 10-lakh strong ASHA workforce at the grassroots.

“These powerful foot soldiers of our health force have played a pivotal role in India’s Covid management and Covid vaccination campaigns,” he said.

Mandaviya added that strengthening incentivisation of the healthcare workers who work with communities at the cutting edge can give an impetus to various programmes. He underscored moving ahead with sharpened focus on timely elimination of diseases such Kala Azar, Leptospirosis etc., as these diseases largely impact the poorest households in the country.

The seventh MSG of the NHM discussed various agenda points, including Sickle Cell Disease among tribals. It was decided to implement sickle cell screening programme in mission mode. Emphasis was given on National TB Elimination Programme and it was decided that all necessary actions will be taken up to end TB by 2025, as per Prime Minister’s vision of achieving the target of TB elimination by the year 2025.

The MSG also deliberated upon costing norms for National Ambulance Services and Mobile Medical Units (MMUs). It was decided to incentivise ASHA for creation and seeding of ABHA IDs in various IT portals of the Health Ministry.

Additionally, the MSG discussed malnutrition among children, awareness and capacity for prevention and control of snakebite and reviewed the status of Prime Minister National Dialysis Programme.

