INDIA

Centre supports states in integrated urban planning: Govt

By NewsWire
0
12

The Centre supports states and Union Territories (UTs) by issuing advisories, design standards and schematic interventions for optimal use of technology for integrated urban planning, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Kishore said that it comes under the purview of state government.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), has approved a sub-scheme on ‘Formulation of GIS based Master Plan for AMRUT Cities’ to facilitate states and cities to take up Master Planning and is being implemented in 456 towns of 35 states/UTs,” the minister added.

Kishore informed the House that MoHUA had launched AMRUT 2.0 in October 2021, under which a sub-scheme on ‘Formulation of GIS based Master Plans for Class-II towns with the population 50,000 – 99,999’ had been proposed with the objectives to develop standardized base maps, land use maps, master plans, and urban geo-portal using Geographical Information System (GIS).

20220315-000402

