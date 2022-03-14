HEALTHINDIA

Centre to begin Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group from March 16

By NewsWire
The Union Government after deliberations with scientific bodies decided on Monday to start Covid vaccination for 12-14 year age group from March 16.

Those teenagers born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 or those who are already above 12 years of age of population will be administered Covid vaccines from March 16. The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Hyderabad based Biological E, said the Union Health Ministry.

The government has also decided that the condition of co-morbidity for Covid-19 precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith.

“If children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the Covid vaccination program for the children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16”, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.

“Also, everyone aged 60 plus will now be able to get precaution dose. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60 plus that they must get the vaccine”, he said in the same tweet in Hindi.

The ministry said that the population above 14 years of age is already being administered vaccine under the ongoing vaccination drive. “Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for Precaution Dose of COVID19 vaccine”, said the ministry.

