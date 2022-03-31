BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in H1FY23

NewsWire
0
2

Centre plans to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in the first half (H1) of FY23.

The Ministry of Finance said the Centre is estimated to make a gross market borrowing of Rs 14.31 lakh crore for FY23. The Centre in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has finalised its borrowing programme for the first half (H1) of FY 2022-23.

As per Union Budget 2022-23, the budgeted gross market borrowing through dated securities for the FY 2022-23 is Rs 14,95,000 crore.

“Taking into account the switch operations conducted on January 28, 2022, the gross market borrowing through dated securities for the FY 2022-23 is expected at Rs 14,31,352 crore.”

The ministry in a statement said: “The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 32,000-33,000 crore.

“The borrowing will be spread under 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40 year securities and Floating Rate Bonds of various tenors.”

The statement cited that the Centre will continue to carry out “switching of securities” to smoothen the redemptions.

“To take care of temporary mismatches in Government account, the Reserve Bank of India has fixed the ‘Ways and Mean Advances’ (WMA) limit for H1 of FY 2022-23 at Rs 150,000 crore.”

ICRA’s Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said: “We had expected the GoI’s market borrowing calendar to target raising of Rs 7.9 trillion gross G-sec in H1 FY2023, 55 per cent of the adjusted budgeted total for FY2023.

“Nevertheless, the announced amount is slightly less front-loaded than H1 FY2022, in which 62 per cent of the total FY2022 borrowing was raised, even though the amount is higher in absolute terms than H1 FY2022.”

She said that once the borrowing calendar for FY2023 kicks off, “we expect the G-sec yields to start hardening in line with the global trends, even though the repo rate may not be hiked till August 2022”.

“We expect the 10-year G-sec yield to cross 7 per cent over the next few weeks, and rise to as much as 7.4 per cent over the course of H1 FY2023.”

20220401-001202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab 13th state to complete One Nation One Ration Card reform

    No stimulus but more Covid exemptions, easier GST compliance (Ld)

    Lower oil prices to counter Omicron fears; yet rupee to remain...

    Budget FY23’s extended ECLGS, RAMP to boost MSMEs: Ind-Ra