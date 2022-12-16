BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre to conduct illegal mining survey in J’khand

The Central government will conduct a survey of illegal mining in Jharkhand on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report.

The ED, while probing money laundering of funds in Sahibganj district, discovered large scale illegal mining of minerals in other districts of the state.

Mining in the forest areas was discovered through satellite images. Apart from this, important information regarding it was obtained through interrogating the district mining officers of 4-5 districts.

In view of the information gathered, the ED wrote to the Union Forest and Environment Secretary.

According to sources, a survey with modern technology will be conducted in the state soon to detect illegal mining. This decision was taken at a meeting held at the ministry.

The state government will also form an inquiry committee based on the ED’s report. Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to the Railway Minister apprising him of the illegally extracted minerals which were transported by the Railways without proper challans.

The committee will investigate the role of the Railways and its officials in illegal mining and transportation.

The ED unearthed money laundering of Rs 1,000 crore through illegal mining and transportation in Sahibganj.

Apart from this, the ED’s letter stated that large scale illegal mining was being done in the forests as well as general areas of the state.

It added that lease holders had been engaging in illegal mining outside their area, which resulted in loss of revenue to the State and the Centre along with extensive damage to the forest and environment.

The ED apprised that more than 100 FIRs had been registered in such cases across the state.

Illegal mining of stones worth Rs 23.26 crore was found in the probe of 19 mining sites in collaboration with district administration officials.

Stones and chips worth Rs 1,350 crore extracted from Barharwa, Sahibganj and Pirpainti in Bihar were transported.

