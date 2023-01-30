INDIA

Centre to convene all party meet today on eve of Budget session

NewsWire
The Centre will on Monday convene an all party meeting on the eve of the Budget session, informed sources said.

The customary meeting has been called by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi just ahead of the session which will begin on Tuesday.

The government is likely to reach out to all the parties, mainly the Congress, Trinamool Congress and others in Opposition , to seek their cooperation for smooth functioning of the session.

It will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall, after which the economic survey for 2022-23 will be laid in Parliament.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24.

The first part of the session will be held from Tuesday till February 13.

The second part will commence on March 13 and culminate on April 6.

