The Centre will hold a roundtable conference on grievance redressal related to the real estate sector on Tuesday.

To be held in Mumbai, the conference will focus on key areas like systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector.

In this regard, the cases filed in the consumer commissions would be analysed and major factors that result in consumer cases will be identified and presented for deliberations.

In addition to this, why more number of cases are filed before consumer commissions despite there being separate authority such as RERA for specifically dealing the cases pertaining to the housing sector, will also be discussed.

Meanwhile, deliberation on how to ensure that the housing sector cases are dealt in an effective and speedy manner, will also take place.

Pertinently, real estate cases comprise of around 10 per cent of the total cases in consumer commissions.

So far, since inception, 2,30,517 cases have been filed by the consumers in various consumer commissions, 1,76,895 cases have been disposed of till now and 53,622 cases are pending.

Despite separate tribunals such as RERA and NCLT meant to deal with the cases pertaining to housing sector, the pendency of cases is rising in various consumer commissions.

It is for the first time, the Department of Consumer Affairs is conducting such a large scale conference to redress the consumer grievance in real estate sector.

Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, central government, will chair the conference.

