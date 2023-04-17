BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre to hold conference on grievance redressal in realty sector on Tue

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre will hold a roundtable conference on grievance redressal related to the real estate sector on Tuesday.

To be held in Mumbai, the conference will focus on key areas like systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector.

In this regard, the cases filed in the consumer commissions would be analysed and major factors that result in consumer cases will be identified and presented for deliberations.

In addition to this, why more number of cases are filed before consumer commissions despite there being separate authority such as RERA for specifically dealing the cases pertaining to the housing sector, will also be discussed.

Meanwhile, deliberation on how to ensure that the housing sector cases are dealt in an effective and speedy manner, will also take place.

Pertinently, real estate cases comprise of around 10 per cent of the total cases in consumer commissions.

So far, since inception, 2,30,517 cases have been filed by the consumers in various consumer commissions, 1,76,895 cases have been disposed of till now and 53,622 cases are pending.

Despite separate tribunals such as RERA and NCLT meant to deal with the cases pertaining to housing sector, the pendency of cases is rising in various consumer commissions.

It is for the first time, the Department of Consumer Affairs is conducting such a large scale conference to redress the consumer grievance in real estate sector.

Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, central government, will chair the conference.

20230417-154805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Worst’: Ashneer Grover slams new RBI digital lending guidelines, calls them...

    Average return of small cap funds in last 1 year stands...

    Small-cap Kellton Tech Solutions hits 10% upper circuit amid bearishness in...

    Byju’s to acquire Aakash Educational Services in nearly $1B deal