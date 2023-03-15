The Centre on Wednesday will introduce in Parliament a bill to empower the commander-in-chief or the officer-in-command of inter-services organisations to maintain discipline and ensure proper discharge of duties among the personnel attached under them.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will introduce the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha will also take up for discussion and voting, the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23, which entails spending for the remaining period of the current fiscal.

A general discussion will also be taken up in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir budget for 2023-24. The Lower House will also discuss and take up for voting the demands for grants for J&K for 2023-24.

In addition to this, the supplementary demands for grants for J&K for 2022-23 will also be taken up for voting and discussion.

20230315-102202