INDIA

Centre to introduce bill to empower tri-services commanders in LS today

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre on Wednesday will introduce in Parliament a bill to empower the commander-in-chief or the officer-in-command of inter-services organisations to maintain discipline and ensure proper discharge of duties among the personnel attached under them.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will introduce the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha will also take up for discussion and voting, the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23, which entails spending for the remaining period of the current fiscal.

A general discussion will also be taken up in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir budget for 2023-24. The Lower House will also discuss and take up for voting the demands for grants for J&K for 2023-24.

In addition to this, the supplementary demands for grants for J&K for 2022-23 will also be taken up for voting and discussion.

20230315-102202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WBSSC scam: Arrested middleman Prasanna Roy posed as UNESCO representative in...

    Schools in Delhi shut down till further orders due to pollution

    Over 75K enrolled for spl training camps organised by govt

    Jaya Prada remembers shooting for ‘Parbat Ke Us Paar’