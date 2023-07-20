The Centre will introduce the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a National Register and State Registers and creation of a system to improve access, research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement.

The government will also introduce the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lower House, which will regulate the profession of dentistry in the country, to provide for quality and affordable dental education, and to make high quality oral healthcare accessible.

Both the bills will be introduced by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will introduce the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha. The government will also try to get the bill passed.

Apart from this, newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar will be administered oath in the Lok Sabha.

Obituary reference will be made for sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria, from Ambala in Haryana, who passed away in May this year.

Obituary references will also be made for former Punjab chief minister and former member of the Lower House Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away in April.

Gangster turned politician, Atiq Ahmad, who was also a former MP, too will be remembered. He was killed in April this year while being taken for medical examination, by some gangsters.

