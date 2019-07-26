Centre to offer aid in 90:10 ratio: Himachal minister

Shimla, Aug 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur on Thursday said the Centre has accepted demands of hill states, including restoration of financial assistance for development projects in the ratio of 90:10.

He said most of the proposals given by the hill states have been incorporated by the Centre in ‘Har Ghar Mein Nal Se Jal’ scheme.

The decision was taken at a meeting of secretaries of states organised by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry in New Delhi recently.

Thakur said earlier a minister-level meeting was held in June in which he had raised various concerns of the Himalayan states, including restoring a provision of funding to the hill states in the ratio of 90:10 and providing additional funds for the schemes being implemented for making a provision of tapwater to every household.

He said he had also taken up the matter vigorously with the Union Water Resources Minister and the secretaries concerned as a result of which, all the aspects of Himachal Pradesh have been included under these schemes.

