INDIA

Centre to seek Parliament’s nod on Appropriation Bills

NewsWire
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will introduce the Appropriation Bills (Nos. 4 and 5) 2022 in the Lok Sabha to seek nod for the payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India for the current fiscal.

The central government would also seek to get the bills passed.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will introduce in the Lok Sabha The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre will also seek to get the bill passed in the Lower House.

It will also try to get the Anti-Piracy Maritime Bill passed in the Lok Sabha Tuesday. Discussion on it started last week.

In other business in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Jayant Sinha, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, will lay on the floor of the House the report on The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will present the report of the Business Advisory Committee in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Harish Dwivedi would present the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petitions’ reports (Nos. 35 to 41).

Discussion and voting on demands for grants for current fiscal and demands for excess grants for 2019-20) would also take place in the Lower House.

BJP MP Santosh Gangwar will present three Standing Committee on Commerce’s reports (Nos. 173-175).

Another member from BJP Satya Pal Singh will lay two reports of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs’ (Nos. 240 and 241) on the floor of the House.

Chhedi Paswan will present five reports (Nos. 328 to 332) of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

20221213-092201

