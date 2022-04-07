The Centre is likely to table ‘The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022’ in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar will move that the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005 as passed by the Lok Sabha be taken into consideration and passed.

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the second report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Demands for Grants (2019-20) on “Army, Navy, Air Force and Joint Staff’.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the Marine Products Export Development Authority.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is likely to conclude with the minister’s reply .

